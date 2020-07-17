Troops rescue 32 kidnapped victims, arrest perpetrators in Benue

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have rescued 32 kidnapped victims and arrested the perpetrators during a raid of the kidnappers den located at Tomayin village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche said the operation was executed “following credible intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap syndicate operating in the general area of Igbom village in Nenzev council ward of Logo Local Government Area.

According to him, troops of Sector 2 and 4 carried out a raid operation on a suspected kidnappers den location at Tomayin village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on 16 July 2020.

“Troops had contact with the bandits leading to exchange of fire as troops closed in on the hideout, he said.

“The gallant troops responded with superior fire forcing the armed bandits to fled in disarray into the bushes. They engaged the criminal elements in hot pursuit leading to the killing of one Zwa Ikyegh identified as the ring leader and others escaped with various degrees of gun shots wounds.

“The successful encounter led to the rescue of 32 kidnapped victims some of whom have been in captivity for over a month.

” All the rescued kidnapped victims have been reunited with their families in different communities in Logo LGA.

“Troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, 6 locally made rifle, one locally made pistol and a magazine. Others include 22 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 cartridges, 2 motorcycles and some Charms. The hideout has been equally destroyed.”

Maj. Gen. Enenche also disclosed that troops of Sector 2 deployed at Gbise in Katsina Ala Local Goveenment Area and Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state, arrested two suspected kidnappers, Sealemun and Orduem, both of whom he said werw linked to late Terugwa Igbagwa Aka Orjondu.

He said the troops made the arrest after they responded to a distress call on another kidnapping incident at Austoma in Mbanema Council ward of Ukum Local Government Area.

He said troops promptly mobilized to the scene leading to the arrested the two suspects.

“Troops recovered one motorcycle which the kidnappers were using for their heinous crimes,” Enenche said.

“The suspects are currently undergoing investigation after which they will be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further necessary action. Troops have continued to dominate the area with patrols and ambushes. Normalcy has since been restored in the general area.”

He said the Military High Command has congratulated the troops for their “professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our country.”