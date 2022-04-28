Troops rescue 798 civilians, 1,158 terrorists surrender in 3 weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said its troops have rescued 798 civilians held captive by terrorists across the country in the last three weeks.

The military also said a total of 1,158 terrorists and their families comprising 164 men, 367 women and 627 children surrendered to troops within the period under review.

Director Defence Media Operations (DMO) Maj.-Gen Benard Onyeuko who stated this while briefing journalists on the successes recorded by the military between 7 and 28 April 2022, said troops also killed several terrorists in different locations.

“A total number of 1,158 terrorists and their families surrendered to own troops within the period under review comprising 164 men, 367 women and 627 children. Also, troops neutralized 23 terrorists, rescued 619 civilians and arrested 19 terrorists. All surrendered Boko Haram terrorists, recovered items, rescued civilians and captured terrorists have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further actions,” he said.

Speaking further, General Onyeuko said troops killed a prominent Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Commander Abubakar Dan-Buduma while terrorist’s informants and logistics suppliers were also arrested in different theatres of operations.

He said: “The land component of Operation Hadin Kai with support of the air components conducted offensive operation in Arina Woje in Marte Local Government Area of Borno state and neutralized a prominent Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Commander Abubakar Dan-Buduma and scores of the terrorists. A also a notorious informant and logistic supplier to the Islamic State of West Africa Mallam Abba Sidi Lawan was arrested at Auno town in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno state.

“Similarly, troops arrested Abdurrazaq Hudu a logistics supplier of Islamic State of West Africa Province at Mutum Biyu village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba state.

“Troops in Operation Hadarin Daji theatre of operation to sustained aggressive operations to deny terrorists and bandits further freedom of action. Troops responded to a distress call of terrorist attack at Wanzamai in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara state. Troops mobilized to the village and engaged the terrorist where scores of the terrorists were killed. In The cause of the operation troops rescued 32 women and 18 children. Similarly, troops successfully foiled terrorist attack in Bakura village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara. In the process unconfirmed numbers of terrorist were neutralized while 200 rustled cattle were recovered.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

