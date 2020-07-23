Troops rescue kidnapped victim, arrest 10 bandits, recover 53 cattle

In their efforts to rid the North west of bandits and cattle rustlers, Troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY have arrested 10 bandits, recover 53 cattle and rescued one kidnapped victims during operations in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations , Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko disclosed this Thursday.

Giving the breakdown of the operation, Onyeuko said on 18 Jul 20 troops deployed at Gundumi in Isah Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State arrested two suspected bandits, Marti Abdullahi and Abdullahi Muazu, due to reliable information of their involvement in banditry.

” On the same day, while on clearance patrol at Teke Mai Filoti village in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State troops arrested two notorious bandits, Gabbe Muhammadu and Muhammad Bello, known for involvement in kidnapping and robbery activities,” he said.

“Also in the same day, troops deployed at Nahuta village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State arrested two bandits, Mohammed Lawal and Useni Abubakar who were identified by locals to have carried out several attacks in Nahuta village at various times.

” Our gallant troops also arrested two suspected bandits at Yar Tasha village. While in custody, one of the suspects’ phone line received a call from other suspected bandits urging him to quickly meet up with them for an impending attack. Efforts are currently on to track and arrest the callers.

“All arrested suspects are currently in custody undergoing detailed investigation.”

According to him, on 19 July 2020, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base in Wanke recovered 20 rustled cattle after they had responded to a distress call on bandits rustling activities in the area.

He also said that troops deployed at Funtua recovered eight cattle and handed them over to their owners after they had responded to a distress call on armed bandits activities in Kankara LGA of Katsina state.

“Similarly, troops responded to a distress call at Unguwar Tabo where armed bandits invaded and kidnapped one Nuhu Gombo,” Onyeuko said.

“The victim escaped as the bandits abandoned him and fled due to the troops’ unabating pursuit. He is presently in troops custody and will be soon united with his family.

“Also, on 22 July 2020 troops of Forward Operation Base Bingi acting on credible information of armed bandits activities around Ragwada Forest under Maru LGA of Zamfara state stormed a bandits hideout in the area. Bandits fled the hideout abandoning 3 motorcycles which were recovered by the troops.

“On 22 July 2020 responding on a distress call from loclas at Zauni village in Magami district of Gusau LGA Zamfara State on the invassion by bandits in the town and rustling of cows, troops swiftly mobilised to the area and went in pursuit of the bandits. In the ensuing encounter the bandits fled in disarray, troops recovered 25 cows which had been handed over to the owners.

“On the same day troops on clearance patrol at Mara Runka came in contact with bandits who opened fire on them from afar and the valiant troops responded forcing the bandits to flee with possible gunshot wounds abandoning five motorcycles. Nevertheless the resilient troops pursued and arrested two of the fleeing bandits. Items recovered from them include one black bag containing charms and the sum of one thousand six hundred and fifty Naira (N1,650.00) only.”

Onyeuko said troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY have continued to dominate the general area with “aggressive patrols and ambushes paving way for smooth conduct of agricultural and economic activities by the locals.”

He said due to their efforts, the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has commended the troops for their “gallantry and resilience in the on going operation.”

“He urges them not to rest on their oars but build on the successes so far achieved, and assured the people of the North-West zone of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties within the zone,” Onyeuko said.