Troops ward off terrorists’ attack on Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army Saturday said troops of Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have responded effectively to the security breach by suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists who attacked the outskirt of Maiduguri metropolitan council with explosives.

Blueprint report that multiple bomb explosions early Saturday rocked 1,000 estate, and Ngomari airport road Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. Several houses were said to have been destroyed, while many residents scamper for safety.

Army spokesperson Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement urged the general public not to panic as “troops are on ground and aggressively dominating the city to effectively take out any perceived threat.

The statement partly reads: “The sound of explosions at Gomari community and 1000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri was heard in the early hours of today with shots fired into these communities by BH/ISWAP criminals. This unfortunate incident has caused some level of damage and apprehension in residential areas. Although, no life was lost, sadly a minor sustained injury.

“Ground troops in conjunction with the Air Component of OPHK responded swiftly and dominated the area with ground and air interdictions that successfully neutralized the threats and infiltration attempt by the terrorists.

“The general public are urged not to panic as troops are on ground and aggressively dominating the city to effectively take out any perceived threat. The good people of Maiduguri are equally enjoined to go about their normal socio economic activities and provide actionable information on the movement of these criminal elements.”

