Troops’ welfare my priority – GOC 

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has identified welfare of troops as his topnotch priority.

Lagbaja stated this during the commissioning ceremony of key intervention projects completed by the Division in Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu, Tuesday.

The projects include the newly constructed Neuroscience and Wellness Centre, Specialist Outpatient Department/Urology Clinic and Nursing Station at 82 Division Medical Serivices and Hospital. Other projects commissioned were the remodeled Soldiers Club and newly constructed Soldiers Transit Accommodation.

In his remarks, Gen Lagbaja commended the Commander 82 Division Hospital for ensuring the projects were completed in good time, adding that the projects would boost the capacity of the hospital to address the health needs of the Abakpa Cantonment and neighboring communities.

He stated that the newly remodeled Soldiers Club would provide a conducive environment for soldiers and their families to rest after a busy day, while also adding that the newly constructed transit accommodation would alleviate some of the challenges soldiers on transit face in relation to accommodation. He charged beneficiaries of the various projects to ensure constant maintenance for its long use.