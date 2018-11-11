Troops wipe out Boko Haram from Borno villages

Troops have cleared suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorist group from seven villages in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army while revealing this in a series of tweets maintained troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Chibok and 28 Task Force Brigade Damboa recorded the success during a joint clearance operation from Gumsuri to Gambori area of the state.

The villages cleared and liberated by the soldiers are Litawa Kashmiri, Dole, Mulimari, Mudachira, Njaba, Bale, and Gambori.

During the operation, the soldiers were said to have engaged the insurgents at Mude, a village ahead of Gumsuri.

The Army said the terrorists fled in disarray due to the superior firepower of the troops, leaving some items behind.

They include 17 bicycles, one small solar panel, two mobile phones, a set of bicycle spokes, and some foodstuff among other items.

