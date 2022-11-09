Trouble looms as ASUU branches to meet over another strike

All branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be meeting on different days throughout this week to brief their members on the way forward regarding the half salary payment by the federal government to it’s members.



The ASUU Chairman, Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr. Adeola Egbedokun, stated that the ASUU OAU branch would meet on Wednesday for its branch congress to analyse and discuss the resolutions of the NEC meeting.



Similarly, a member of ASUU University of Lagos, Prof. Poju Tejumaiye, told journaliststhat the UNILAG branch would meet on Thursday.



“There won’t be strike action. Everybody is trying to avoid the foolishness of Ngige. We don’t want to play into his hands. We will continue with our lectures while consultation also continues. Because of Gbajabiamila, we will wait for the father of the nation to respond, but I know my people won’t wait endlessly,” he said.

