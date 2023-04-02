TRT launches Hausa, Swahili, English, French services 

Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT has launched a new digital news platform, TRT Afrika, to highlight stories of and from the continent to a global audience in four languages: Hausa, Swahili, English, and French.

The channel went live Friday during the second day of the ‘First Broadcasting Summit’ organised by TRT and The African Union of Broadcasting in Istanbul.

The outlet will bring an alternative narrative of balance, fairness and accuracy, about the African continent was launched in Istanbul before members of the African Broadcasting Union, top government functionaries and diplomats.

“TRT Afrika will be the sole platform which will reflect the fact and realities in Afrika. That is why our motto is: Afrika, the way it is,” TRT’s director general, Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said.

He stated further that the rich culture of Africa, the natural beauty and the meaningful stories of the continent have not been told enough by international media, adding that for decades Africa has been subjected to subjective broadcasting policies of the West.

“When we look at Africa, we see the future,” he said.

It also will give voice to stories from Africa and Africans in the diaspora, putting the unique blend of their core values at the heart of the world’s events.

TRT Africa aims to provide unique digital content, exclusive stories, investigations and documentaries of local African issues to African and global audiences and meet the information needs of the African Diaspora worldwide.

With staff members from 15 countries in the continent, TRT Afrika’s digital aim is to become a trusted news source in the continent, featuring global stories significant to African audiences and producing high-quality content for globally-connected youth on social media.

