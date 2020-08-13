Truck crushes lady to death few weeks to wedding

A lady identified as Immaculate Okochu has been crushed to death by a truck in Lagos, just few weeks to her wedding.

This sad event was disclosed by one of the deceased close friend Oluwayemisi Ifedayo on her Facebook handle.

The deceased is reported to have posed for selfie while leaving her house on, August 12, and didn’t return home.

Until her death, late Immaculate, was a graduate of Yaba College Of Technology, Lagos, and as well the assistant manager at Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria.

She hails from Ebu, Delta state. She got engaged in January and had her introduction in March.

