Truck crushes pedestrian woman to death in Anambra





A middle aged woman whose identity was yet to be revealed was on Thursday, knocked to death at Coca-Cola area, Onitsha, Anambra state, by a green coloured DAF truck with a registration number, USL860ZC.

An eyewitness, Mr Ifeanyi Obi, alleged that the incident occurred when the driver lost control while trying to avoid pedestrians crossing the expressway, but unfortunately ran over the victim.

Confirming the report, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State command, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, disclosed that a combined FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command and Upper-Iweka Outpost arrived the scene within five minutes of receiving a distress call on the incident and deposited the corpse at Toronto hospital.



Kumapayi, who spoke through Mr Paschal Anigbo, the sector Education Officer, said the vehicle involved in the accident had been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force at Okpoko Police Station, for further investigation, and adviced drivers against driving recklessly.



“He condoled with the family of the deceased. He equally warns drivers to shun every form of dangerous driving, they should always drive defensively while tolerating other road users. Pedestrians are also advised to always make use of the pedestrian bridge where available,” he added.