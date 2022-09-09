Truck crushes pregnant woman, minor in Ogun 

A pregnant woman and a baby boy were crushed to death when a long truck with bags of cement ploughed into their home at Adewusi village via Kila, Abeokuta -Ibadan highway in Odeda in area of Ogun state.

Four other persons, including a minor, at home were also injured in the accident that occurred around 1.pm on Friday.

The victims were said to be the occupants of the building that the truck rammed into.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the pregnant woman and the minor had been taken to the Odeda General Hospital morgue.

He said further that the injured were rescued to Ajitola Hospital at Kila for treatment.

“This is a sad and an unfortunate incident coming against the backdrop of reported crashes that happened back to back for the past 3days across the state.

“The dead victims in this unfortunate incident were all occupants of the building, living and domiciled there in.

“While TRACE commiserate with the family of the deceased, articulated drivers are enjoined to avoid speeding and also ensure they maintain as well as service their vehicles as at when due to avoid this avoidable crashes,” he said.

