Truck crushes Pregnant woman, others to death in Edo



A sand-ladden truck, Tuesday, reportedly rammed into two commercial buses and left four persons dead along Sakpoba road by Ogbelaka junction in Benin City, Edo state capital.

A pregnant woman and a driver of a 10-seater bus involved in the crash was said to be among the dead.

It was observed that other commercial drivers afterwards took their vehicles off the rout (road) to mourn their departed colleague.

Many passengers who were stranded as a result of the drivers’ action were forced to trek about one kilometer road to get to their destinations.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Henry Benamaisia, who confirmed the accident said nine other persons sustained various degree of injuries.

Benamisia explained that 17 persons were involved in the accident and attributed the crash to over speeding, lost of control by the truck driver.

Blueprint gathered that the accident occurred at about 7:30am when most of the victims were rushing to work places and doing school runs.

An eyewitness who simply identified himself as Osaze said: “The truck driver who was coming from the Upper Sakponba end of the road suddenly drove dangerously towards the commercial buses.

“I suspect the druck driver was rushing to a construction site because he was recklessn,” he stated.

Another truck driver who stopped at the scene to catch a glimpse of the incident was reportedly attacked by aggrieved sympathisers.