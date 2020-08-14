Truck kills conductor in Anambra

At least one person was killed on Friday as a Mack Truck with REG number RUM 646 XA lost control while negotiating a sharp bend near Agulu lake, Agulu, Anaocha local government area of Anambra state.

An eyewitness said the deceased whose name was not given was a conductor and died at the spot, while the driver, Mr. Wilson Chukwunaru Chibruisi, was not found.

However, the state police public relations officer (PPRO), Mr. Haruna Muhammed, who confirmed the accident, said the truck was laden with diesel and had crashed into a bush, spilling some of its products.

“The truck conductor (name yet unknown) whose body was dismembered following the accident died on the spot. Police operatives led by DPO Neni Division SP Asadu Uche and other Sister Security Agencies quickly mobilised to the scene and cordoned off the Area to prevent catastrophe. Fire Service was equally on ground to prevent fire outbreak. The victim was taken to ST Joseph Hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor and corpse deposited at the mortuary for preservation,” he said.

Also reacting, the sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, said the death could have been avoided if the truck driver had maintained the recommended speed limit.

Kumapayi, therefore, warned motorists against over speeding and other forms of dangerous driving, stating that henceforth, drivers caught driving recklessly would be sanctioned.