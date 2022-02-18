TSA: EFCC returns recovered N1.5bn to NHIS

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has returned N1, 550,000 recovered from some commercial banks to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

A press statement by EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, Friday in Abuja, said the fund was part of money some commercial banks fraudulently withheld and refused to transmit to their Treasury Single Account (TSA), since 2015.

He said the commission had earlier, on September 16, 2021 released N1,300,000,000, also recovered from the banks to the NHIS.