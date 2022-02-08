TSA: Reps panel begins probe of N1.2trn unclaimed funds



The ad hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives, to investigate alleged unclaimed funds belonging to the federal government in some commercial banks has started work, as it was officially inaugurated Monday.

Despite introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), there were reported hanging funds in unauthorised hands, to the tune of about N1.2 trillion, a development that prompted Dachung Bagos to present a motion on the matter, resolution upon which gave rise to the committee.

Inaugurating the panel, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented by his deputy, Idris Wase charged to the team to be diligent in its work, asking stakeholders to also cooperate in the interest of the country.

Chairman of the committee, Unyim Idem, stated that it would focus on the following amongst others: “Identification of the critical stakeholders in the issue of Unclaimed Funds in Nigerian Commercial Banks & the Infractions by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the specific roles of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Commercial Banks and the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government of Nigeria on the issue of unclaimed funds etc.

“The level of compliance with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy by the MDAs since its commencement in December 2015, review of long outstanding Advance Payment Guarantees (APGs) issued on federal government projects, and monies held because of failed and unexecuted contracts etc.

“Evaluation of the Level of Compliance with the operation of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) regime by the Nigerian Commercial Banks under the supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other stakeholders such as the Nigerian Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS)”, amongst others.

In his submissions, Director/Coordinator of TSA collections in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Sylva Okoliaboh, agreed that it was a fact that some monies were still hanging in unauthorised hands, even with the coming of the TSA, noting however that it was difficult to say how much.

“We’re with you on this”, he said in support of the investigation.”