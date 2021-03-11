TSA: Senate summons Accountant General

March 11, 2021 Taiye Odewale News 0



Ahead of planned by the Committee on Finance into required remittances by all the generating agencies in the country, the Accountant General of the Federation , Ahmed Idris , is to appear before the committee for explanations on operations of the Treasury Single Account ( TSA) .

The chairman of the committee , Senator Olamilekan Adeola ( APC Lagos West), made the declaration Wednesday after plenary, said there was need for proper of the account by an independent Audit firm .

The exercise, he added, is very necessary, to know what and what , each of the generating agencies had remitted over the years

and how the remittances have been expended .

He said: ” I want you to put it on record that since the inception when TSA was set up, there have not been any done in this regard .

“I believe if we are going to be crucifying the generating agencies on under remittances as regards how much was generated, how much was expended, it is only good that the agency that received the money, which is the () on behalf of these generation agencies and in particular , the Accountant General of the Federation is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that this revenue goes into the bank, should be invited for explanations on operations of the account.”

“It is only fair for us to ask for a proper of that account through an independent auditor, not an auditor appointed by the federal but a consultant of repute to give us a true position of the treasury single account from inception to date.”

You searched: , , , ,

Sign Up Now

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*