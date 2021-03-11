TSA: Senate summons Accountant General

Ahead of planned investigation by the Senate Committee on Finance into required revenue remittances by all the revenue generating agencies in the country, the Accountant General of the Federation , Ahmed Idris , is to appear before the committee for explanations on operations of the Treasury Single Account ( TSA) .

The chairman of the committee , Senator Olamilekan Adeola ( APC Lagos West), who made the declaration Wednesday after plenary, said there was need for proper reconciliation of the account by an independent Audit firm .

The exercise, he added, is very necessary, to know what and what , each of the revenue generating agencies had remitted over the years

and how the remittances have been expended .

He said: ” I want you to put it on record that since the inception when TSA was set up, there have not been any reconciliation done in this regard .

“I believe if we are going to be crucifying the revenue generating agencies on under remittances as regards how much was generated, how much was expended, it is only good that the agency that received the money, which is the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of these revenue generation agencies and in particular , the Accountant General of the Federation who is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that this revenue goes into the bank, should be invited for explanations on operations of the account.”

“It is only fair for us to ask for a proper reconciliation of that account through an independent auditor, not an auditor appointed by the federal government but a consultant of repute to give us a true position of the treasury single account from inception to date.”