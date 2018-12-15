TSA transactions value hit 13.53trn in 2017 — CBN

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that the migration of the

Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to the

Treasury Single Account (TSA) led to positive growth in the value and

volume of transactions recorded in end to end payments in 2017.

The bank made the assertion in the 2017 Annual Activity Report

released by its Banking and Payments System Department on its Website.

It also attributed the growth to the rise in the number of MDAs

accounts migrated to the TSA.

The CBN said that the value of transactions recorded at the period

reviewed stood at N13.53 trillion from the N10.65 trillion in 2016,

representing an increase of 27.01 percent.

The apex bank also said that volume of transactions grew with an

increase of 3.84 percent to record 39.7 million in 2017 as against the

38.24 million recorded in 2016.

According to the CBN, the payment instructions comprise recurrent,

overhead and capital expenditure.

On the TSA implementation, the bank added that during the year,

stakeholders’ engagements took place to improve the operations and

address some of the challenges facing it.

“In order to engender healthy competition and ensure effective service

delivery, the federal government’s TSA payment gateway model was

modified to accommodate other service providers.

“The aggregator model was developed to bring in more players into the

e-collection process, thereby providing a level playing ground for all

the Payments Service Providers (PSPs), with NIBSS as the aggregator.

“The initiative was driven by the Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF)

with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) as

the implementing agency, in collaboration with the Central Bank of

Nigeria,” it said. (NAN)

