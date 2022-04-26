TSCON honours Ikpea with Ambassador

More feathers and garland continue to decorate the head of Chairman Nigeria Football Supporters Club, (NFSC) Rev. Samuel Ikpea as the

Taekwondo Supporters Club of Nigeria (TSCON) bestowed on him an

Ambassador designate.

Ikpea was honoured on Tuesday at a colorful event which took place in Lagos.

President of TSCON, ACP Gideon Akinsola (retd) who spoke after Ikpea’s

decoration with the honor said his group found in Ikpea, a worthy Nigerian that is passionate about the nation’s sports development.

In his words…”TSCON is pleased to appoint you as Ambassador. After

leading the Nigerian Football Supporters Club as its Chairman to various football events, we are very pleased to have you as our very pleased to have you as our Ambassador and representative.”

Akinsola pointed out that TSCON is a fully registered body whose primary aim is to promote the game of Taekwondo in the country.

“TSCON is a fully incorporated organisation that was duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission on June 5, 2015. We are committed to the development and promotion of Taekwondo in Nigeria,” he said.

He stressed that with the likes of Ikpea TSCON would be able to achieve her objectives.

TSCON, he further disclosed plans to organise an annual youth taekwondo tournament, even as he urged corporate bodies and individuals to rally round the body.

