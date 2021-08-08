Tsumaje urges peaceful coexistence, as Garuba becomes Sarkin Ebira

The Tsumaje of Tungan Maje, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Alh. Salihu Isiaku Na’annabi has urged residents of the community and Nigeria to always make peaceful co-existence a watchword, saying that doing so would bring meaningful development.

Tsumaje of Tungan Maje who made the call, at the Weekend, during the turbaning ceremony of Alh Yisa Garuba has the Sarkin Ebira of Tunga Maje, charged leaders across the country to give youths more attention.

Ebira people from far and near, women and youths defied the heavy rain and converged on the modest palace of the Tsumaje of Tungan Maje to witness and celebrate with the new Sarkin.

Explaining, why he gave Garuba the title, Tsumaje of Tungan Maje said “in life if there is no unity, no one will talk of having other tribes around or even giving them a title. The reason why give this title is to encourage peace and unity between the Koro people, Ebira people and other tribes in general.

He added that ” we have known Alh Isah Garuba for over 20 years. He is a peaceful man, straightforward and committed to the development of the community and Nigeria at large”.

Tsumaje of Tungan Maje continued “we pray to Allah to guide him. I also want to urge you to be patient. Now you are a leader in our community, so patience is key in whatever you do. Avoid side talk and rumour, because many people will come to mislead you and sabotage your efforts.I urge every one of us to leave in peace and harmony.

“I also want members of your cabinet to be responsible. They should pay more attention to youths. Because, most youths are idle, that is why they are used to create problems in the country.

Shortly after the turbaning, the Sarkin Ebira of Tunga Maje, Alh Yisa Garuba thanked Allah who made it possible.

Garuba who described the title as a thing of joy promised to do his beat for the peace, unity and development of the community, saying ” my plan is to move Tunga Maje forward, move Abuja forward and move Nigeria forward.

“My message for the youth is that they should be patient and prayerful. They should also engage themselves only in activities that will profit them, their community and Nigeria at large. May Allah guide them and grant them a better understanding. May Allah guide our leaders too”.

In his remark, the Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman Ajaokuta Local Government Traditional Council, Kogi State, His Royal Highness, Alh Musa Isah Achuja said Garuba deserves the title because is a nice man, easy going, humble and highly concern about the growth and development of his people and any place he finds himself.

“My advice to him is to carry everyone along and ensure there is peace in this community so that everything can go smoothly. He and others that reside here should corporate with their host for peace, unity and development. So I urge all those that are from Ajaokuta to maintain peace wherever they are, he added.

Similarly, Ohi of Ihima Okehi Local Government Traditional Council, Kogi State, His Royal Highness, Alh Ahmed O. Abdulraheem noted that “to be recognised from where you are and be given such a title, means you have been recognised as being a very good person with leadership qualities that can help the community to grow.

“He is a visitor here, but he has made himself available to good things to the extent that he was recognised for this title. So we are proud of him and we urge him to continue doing good. A great responsibility has been bestowed on him, I pray and sincerely hope that he will be able to shoulder the responsibility as expected of a leader and in a very decent manner, he added.

The wife of the newly turbaned Sarki, Hajia Sidikat Garuba expressed her profound gratitude to Allah, the Tsumaje of Tungan Maje, the traditional rulers who came from Kogi State and all those who identify with them.

She also said, with prayer, endurance and tolerance Tunga Maje, Abuja and Nigeria at large will become a better place for all of us.

Despite the heavy rain, it was fanfare as the palace guard gave 6 gun salute to the Sarkin Ebira, while the Isooyiza Ebira cultural troop from Suleja, Niger State, beautifully dressed in their colourful attire entertain guests with intoxicating songs and lovey dance steps.