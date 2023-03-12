Tszyu wins WBO interim title

Tim Tszyu won the interim WBO junior middleweight title when he stopped former world champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round on Sunday morning at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.



Harrison made a good start boxing from behind his jab, but Tszyu picked up the pace in the second round and was in control throughout.



Tszyu dropped Harrison with a barrage of punches in the ninth round.



However, Harrison just managed to beat the count, but he was in no condition to continue and referee Danrex Tapdasan stopped the fight at 2:43 into the round.



In another bout, heavyweight Carlos Takam (40-7-1; 28), who is 42-years-old, won on a ten-round split decision against 2016 Olympic super heavyweight gold medallist Tony Yoka (11-2; 9) on Saturday night at the Zenith Paris in Paris, France.



The scores were 96-94 twice for Takam and 96-94 for Yoka.

In a bout for the European light heavyweight title Dan Azeez (19-0; 13) stopped Thomas Faure (21-5-1, 2) in the 12th round.



In a female welterweight bout, Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price (3-0; 1) beat Naomi Mannes (6-1; 4) on points over eight rounds.



Middleweight Farrhad Saad (8-0-2; 0) and Macaulay McGowan (17-3-2; 3) fought to an eight-round draw.



Meanwhile, Super middleweight Diego Pacheco (18-0; 15) stopped Jack Cullen (21-4-1; 9) in the fourth round on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.



Pacheco sent Cullen down with a shot to the body in the fourth round, but Cullen managed to beat the count.



However, Pacheco finished him off with a barrage of punches. The time was 47 seconds.



Late replacement Darragh Foley (22-4-1; 10) stopped Robbie Davies Jr (23-4; 15) in the third round of a junior welterweight bout.



Heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (8-0; 7) won on a fourth-round stoppage against Alfonso Damiani (6-3; 2).

Junior welterweight Campbell Hatton (10-0 3) outscored Michel Gonxhe (4-3-1; 0) over six rounds.



In a junior featherweight bout Peter McGrail (7-0 5) outpointed Nahuel Botelli (14-8; 8) over ten rounds.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

