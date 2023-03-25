Tuberculosis control programme targets 2030 to end disease

As part of effort to celebrate World Tuberculosis Day, the Director/PMDT in Tuberculosis Control Programme, Dr. Ahmad Muhammad, has set a target of 2030 to end tuberculosis.

He made the disclosure to journalist during the road walk in Abuja.

He said the road walk was part of activities lined to up to create awareness among the populace and communities in Abuja.

Dr Muhammad noted that all the 36 states are involved in creating awareness, adding that tuberculosis is preventable.

“The diagnosis of tuberculosis and treatment is free, the policy is gearing towards curbing tuberculosis in the country.

“We have covered about 60% notification rate and we are making sure that tuberculosis is reduce to the bearest minimum.” He said

Also speaking, deputy project director, Tuberculosis/Malaria and Breakthrough Action Nigeria, Dr Bolatito Aiyenigba, noted that they are paying attention to those that have contact with people who are positive and there is preventable treatment for them, adding that it is free.

“We want people to get involved, advocate and create more awareness in the country,” he said.

Aiyenigba added that the federal government and its partners have made efforts to get the appropriate materials for diagnosis of tuberculosis and let the people know that it is available.

