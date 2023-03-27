TUC observes women in technology struggle to balance demand in career





President Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Festus Osifo has observed that with the women in technology struggling to balance the demand for their career, there is need to address their challenges as a matter of collective effort.



Comrade Osifo noted this at the weekend when the TUC women chapter from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT converged on the nation’s capital city to chart a way forward in commemoration of the 2023 International Women’s Day, with its theme: “Digitall: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.



According to her, women in recent times have made significant progress in many areas since the last international women’s day celebration in several areas, one of which is through the promotion of gender equality as well as women participation in leadership.



An Associate Professor of Political Communication, School of Media and Communication from Lagos, Slik Ugwa Ogbo, explained that with the deliberations on the 2023 theme “Digitall: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,” women could venture into entrepreneurship programmes.



Also, the chairperson of Trade Union Commission, Hafsat Shuiabu said innovation and technology are a driving force in Nigeria’s global economy; hence women should ensure they key into innovation and technology.



The International Women’s Day is usually celebrated to encourage women to build themselves through trainings and seminars through which they learn new technologies to enable them become more innovative in whatever they do.



