TUC tells FG to fix nation’s refineries

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has asked the federal government to ensure existing refineries were fixed also establish new ones to check crisis occasioned by subsidy.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the TUC asked the federal government to take into consideration the attendant economic impact of anti-people policies.

The communiqué which was jointly signed by TUC President Quadri Olaleye and Secretary – General Musa-Lawal M. Ozigi reads: “The Proposal by National Economic Council on the final removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as from June 2022 should take into consideration the attendant economic impact on the masses. There must be assurances that refineries are fully overhauled and establishment of modular refineries encouraged.

“NEC-in-Session insist that Federal Government MUST ensure that the conditions precedent put forward by the TUC on the deregulation of the downstream such as; the revitalization of existing refineries, establishment of new ones including modular refineries, effective policing of boarders to stem the rate of petroleum products smuggling.”

The TUC urged its members nationwide to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and ensure active participation in the democratic process ahead of the 2023 general elections.