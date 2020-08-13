TUC wants FG to end insecurity in Nigeria

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called on the federal government as a matter of urgency to stop the senseless killings of Nigerians by bandits in the country.

The congress in a statement jointly signed by TUC President Comrade Quadri Olaleye and General Secretary Musa Lawal described as unacceptable the level of insecurity in the country, urging the relevant government agencies to step up her game by ensuring Nigerians are secure.

“We want to seize this opportunity to unequivocally state here that Nigerians are worried and angry. We are fast beginning to lose faith in government at all levels. What good is this religious event to our leaders when they have deliberately refused to show love to fellow Nigerians?

“The Covid-19 pandemic has given a deadly blow to the whole world and further exposed our collapsed health sector and a weak economy. We are against the government taking more loans when they cannot account for the recovered loot, monies from fuel hike, Value Added Tax (VAT), etc.

“We call on the Federal and Kaduna State governments to immediately stop the mass killings in the country. From available reports, apart from the killings by the Boko Haram sect, we read that people are being killed in Katsina, Benue, Southern Kaduna, Zamfara, etc. Children and women are not exempted. We cannot go on like this. These killings must stop and culprits and their sponsors brought to book. A new and peaceful Nigeria is possible if we practice what we preach. Hypocrisy has taken so much from us. We must all turn a new leaf now before it is too late”.