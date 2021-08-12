Tug captain makes case for vaccination of seafarers

A female tugboat Captain, Canus Ebinipre Robinson has asked the federal government to ensure the prompt vaccination of seafarers.

Robinson said the vaccination of seafarers should be given priority attention considering their tremendous impact on the economy of the country.

“Most of these seafarers have families they take care of even in the midst of the spread of coronavirus. During the outbreak of the virus last year, many of them were on the sea for months because of crew change crisis. We are begging all agencies in charge to do the needful now,” she said.