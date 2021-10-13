Tugbobo pledges to turn APC fortunes around

A candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the chairmanship of the party in Lagos state, Mrs. Beatrice Omotayo Tugbobo, has assured party faithful that she would turn around the fortunes of the party if elected.

This is coming as the party is set to conduct its State Congress across the nation this Saturday 16th October, 2021.

Mrs. Tugbobo, a grassroots politician, said she was strategically poised to take the Tunde Balogun-led exco to a higher level if elected as the state chairman of the party.

Mrs Tugbobo parades a rich and intimidating professional and political profile as a once Chairman of Mushin local government area.

She further said, “I am bringing my wealth of expertise, experience, contacts and motherly touch to further advance the political fortunes and causes of the Lagos state chapter of our great party, the APC, without leaving any member behind”.

Widely regarded as a bridge builder, Omotayo Tugbobo further assured party faithful that she would change the “status quo” by carrying everyone along in the process of the party’s business and processes.

Mrs. Tugbobo is said to be strongly backed by the majority of Lagosians to win the coveted position.

One of the party chieftains disclosed to Blueprint that Lagosians are anxious to elect people with vision and purpose who will steer the Party to greater heights and ensure that the younger generation will have

something to look up to.

He said Hon. Tugbobo represents that new generation of leaders who are focused, detribalised and creative.

“She is an advent believer in the consensus arrangement being preached by the Chairman of the caretaker committee and the present Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni.