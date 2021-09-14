Tuition hike: Protesting students shut UNIBEN

Aggrieved students protesting alleged charges on late payment of school fees, Tuesday, blocked the main gate of the University of Benin (Uniben) in Edo state.



The protest which paralysed academic and commercial activities in the University also blocked the main gate of the institution and caused long queue of vehicles along the Benin-Lagos express road.



The students who were armed with placards of various inscription decried the sum of N20, 000 charges imposed on them for late payment of school fees.



They also berated the school’s management for issuing directives to the effects that students who are yet to pay tuition fees (including the N20,000 charges) on or before Friday September 17, 2021 will loose thier admission.

A student who simply identified himself as Eseosa said: “This N20,000 charge is coming just one week of first semester resumption, whereas, late payment of school fees is supposed to commence in the 2nd semester.”

President of the University’s Students Union Government (SUG), Comrade Egwu Benjamin Lotanna, urged the school authorities to call the students union executive council for a round table meeting, adding that he believed much in dialogue.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, could not be reached for comment as calls put to his mobile line was not answered.