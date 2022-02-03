Tuition hike ultimatum: CNG asks students to give room for dialogue





Following the expiration of the three weeks ultimatum it gave the federal government on January 12, over purported indiscriminate hike in school fees in different parts of the north, the Coalition of Northern Groups Students’ Wing (CNG-SW) has asked students to embrace dialogue and give government a chance to resolve outstanding issues.

Addressing the media Thursday in Abuja, National Coordinator Students’ Wing, Coalition of Northern Groups, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, said that the body is satisfied with the effort being made by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and other lawmakers in ensuring that tuition fees are reduced for the education of northern students.

He said: “It should be recalled that the Coalition of Northern Groups Student’s Wing had challenged the earlier plan of increase in registration fees by the government, because of the attendant suffering and devastation that can befall lives and livelihoods of millions of Nigerian students and its consequences on national security.

“In its attempt to ensure an immediate reversal of the hike, the CNG Student’s wing as apart of its consultations also paid a visit to the office of the President of the Senate on Wednesday 2nd February, 2022, to remind him of their obligation and equally appeal to him on behalf of all well meaning Nigerians to consider the current hardship in the country and see to the reversal of the hike, so as to enable children from poor and marginalised families have access to tertiary education.

“The CNG Student’s wing commends the President of the Senate for receiving us, despite his crowded schedules and other distinguished Senators in particular the Chairman Senate Committee on tertiary education for their assurances to swing into action with immediate effect; in order to mitigate the consequential effect of the hike or see to its immediate reversal.

“The president of the Senate said they don’t want to run away from their obligations of providing education for every Nigerian, which is their exclusive right. He said that the government must priotise education; in order to consciencetise its citizens as they should be informed and granted scholarship for their development, adding that no society will prosper without education and the lack of such will create room for joblessness, indifference and increase in social vices.

“The Chairman Senate Committee on tertiary education promised to invite all the concerned authorities with immediate effect to address the increment. We appeal to the students and all other well meaning Nigerians to remain law abiding and not take law into their hands, as the Senate promised to address the issue in the most decent and polite way possible. In line with the above, all zonal rallies and state press conferences should be on hold, pending the outcome from the Senate.”