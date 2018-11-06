Tukur’s barrel of laughs By Babayo Sa’idu

The recent interview granted by one Hon. Aminu Tukur, a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere and Bula constituency, is, indeed, laughable and should be dismissed as the ravings of a delusionary mind. For one, the hon. member is rather too low on the performance-based political ladder to even contemplate locking horns with the towering personality of Governor M.A. Abubakar. The governor is in a class of his own in terms of development centered leadership. Of course, the Hon-so-called and his ilk know that a man of Governor Abubakar’s credentials certainly fetes with kings, heads of state and potentiates alike and has no time even a second to respond to the wantonness of their hallucinations.

Who is Aminu Tukur and what position does he occupy in the firmament of Bauchi state politics? What informs his recent outbursts? And on what substance is he criticising the office of Governor Abubakar in the medi

For those in the know of Bauchi politics, Aminu Tukur is not known as a contributor in the critical sectors of the Bauchi economy. He is unknown in the state either in the socio-economic or political arena. He may be, in effect, no more than a glorified errand boy fit to carry out crude and dirty assignments on behalf of his shadowy principals. By this disastrous credential, the Hon cannot occupy any position of responsibility within or outside the Pearl of Tourism. This is why the high office of the governor may not dignify him with any official response.

Therefore, for him to rant that Governor Abubakar appointed him as director, political matters in his campaign organization is the highest form of bluster and indeed a babble possible only in our tempestuous climes.

Tukur who signposts that he is at political sea and confirmed in his interview that most of them left Governor Abubakar’s camp because they did not benefit a penny from the administration but the director campaign was appointed as a commissioner. This is incontrovertible evidence that he and his ilk are only interested in dipping hands in the Bauchi’s collective patrimony. Never again will this happen!

How sad that Tukur and his co-travelers only join politics to enrich themselves and not to work for the people of Bauchi state. However, where they got it wrong is that Governor Abubakar has a different mission which is to judiciously utilize Bauchi resources for the betterment of the state and not share same among his campaign team of where Aminu Tukur lies in wait.

Bauchi state treasury under Governor Abubakar is safe and would never be allowed to be depleted and siphoned by Tukur and his likes just because they were part of the campaign team in 2015. No amount of taunting and jeering on the pages of newspapers can change the governor’s mind from the job he has sworn to do. He will not surrender our resources to selfish politicians at the detriment of the larger population.

In his rambling interview which has gained widespread notoriety, throughout the state and beyond, Aminu Tukur claimed that he was the one that convinced Speaker Yakubu Dogara, late Senator Ali Wakili and others to support Governor Abubakar for the governorship ticket as if Dogara and others can even deliver Bauchi state solely by themselves.

Apart from the fact that the assertion is dubious and baseless and has no root in authenticity, it is very difficult to imagine that a person that claims to have been appointed as a director of a campaign organization can exert more influence than the candidate himself. It is an absurd case of the tail wagging the dog and it is fatuous as it is unbelievable.

If Tukur was so influential as he claims, why did he not contest for the gubernatorial ticket himself rather than hiding under the agbadas of Dogara, Ambassador Tuggar and Dr Yakubu Lame, Ali Pate and the rest of his sponsors?

The fact remains sacrosanct, gubernatorial contests at least in the present day Bauchi are meant for those who have dedicated themselves as heavyweights in terms of character. It is not for feeble minded; not the least men of straw like Tukur’s sponsors.

Again, the mention of Dogara in this is indeed absurd. If Dogara was so influential and all-powerful as Tukur claims, why did the PDP which he has always supported and hitherto belong to, not emerge victorious in the Bauchi South Senatorial by-election conducted some months ago? The question persists, why was Dogara denied ticket to fly the PDP’s flag in 2015 by which he was literally forced to decamp to the APC?

It remains on record that, apart from Bogoro local government, the party lost in all the remaining local governments of the senatorial zone. This therefore debunks the phantom and unbelievable tales peddled by Tukur. It seems Tukur has forgotten that Abubakar won the 2015 election by a massive landslide. Let it be known to pessimists that the governor, having proved himself worthy of this onerous task, is poised to do same again despite the series of puerile plots hatched by some desperate traducers.

Only God gives power to whom He wishes and at a time He so wishes, not Dogara, Pate, Lame, Jibril or any other earthling and by His grace, Governor Abubakar will sweep the 2019 polls.

Sa’idu writes from Bauchi

