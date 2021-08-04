Turaki of Ilorin: Kawu, Badmus others hail appointment of Mustapha

A former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Modibbo Kawu, has described the Turaki as a very important title in Kwara state, adding that it was conferred on Mallam Saliu Mustapha in recognition of his contributions to the development of the ancient city.

Recently, the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, appointed a national chairmanship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha, as the Turaki of Ilorin, a title earlier held by immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Reacting to this appointment, Kawu described the new Turaki as a “very young man with a tremendous sense of responsibility”.

According to him, “Over the past three, four years, he has played a lot of roles in terms of contributing to community development efforts.

“That is what the emir recognized; that is what the community is celebrating. It is very vital that this has happened today.”

On his part, a former Dean of Postgraduate School of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Yusuf Lanre Badmus said the conferment of the title on the APC chieftain was well-deserved considering his numerous contributions to the development of the ancient city.

He said, “Turaki is a quality title. When you look at the first Turaki of Ilorin, he was a quality indigene of the city; the same thing with the second and the third, and this is the fourth.”

Prof. Badmus continued: “So it is a round peg in a round hole. The honouree has been a very big benefactor to many people, especially in things that he is doing without making noise; without calling journalists to come and see.

“We are happy and proud and this is the greatest honour that the emir has done to Gambari environ,” said Badmus during a thanksgiving visit to the Emir’s palace.

A former Grand Khadi of Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Idris Haroon, urged other sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate to emulate Mustapha’s humility and sense of responsibility that earned him the recognition.

He urged the honouree to emulate the late political icon and second Turaki of Ilorin, Dr Olusola Saraki, by touching the lives of the downtrodden the more.