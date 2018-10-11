Turkey to search Saudi consulate over missing writer

Turkey says it will conduct a search of Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul over the missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The country’s foreign ministry said Saudi Arabia was “open to co-operation” and a requested search of the building could now go ahead as part of the investigation.

Mr Khashoggi was last seen visiting the consulate last week and Turkey says he may have been murdered there.

Saudi Arabia denies the suggestion.

It says the journalist left the consulate shortly after arriving, while Turkey says he was not seen leaving the building.

A critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Mr Khashoggi was living in self-imposed exile in the US and writing opinion pieces for the Washington Post

before his disappearance.

BBC Newshour interviewed the journalist just three days before his visit to the consulate, and in an off-air conversation asked if he would ever return to his home country.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to go home,” he told the BBC, saying that in Saudi Arabia “the people who are arrested are not even dissidents” and saying he wished he had a platform at home to write and speak freely at this time of “great transformation” in his country.

The programme has released audio of the conversation, saying that although it would not normally do so, it had decided to make an exception “in light of the circumstances”.

Last week, Crown Prince Mohammed told Bloomberg News that his government was “very keen to know what happened to him”, and that Mr Khashoggi had left “after a few minutes or one hour”.

Crown Prince Mohammed’s brother and the Saudi ambassador to the US, Khaled, has insisted all the reports about his disappearance or death “are completely false and baseless”.

“Jamal has many friends in Saudi Arabia, and I am one of them,” he said in a statement, saying the two had kept in touch while he was living abroad “despite differences