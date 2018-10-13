Turkey: We have video proof of Saudi murder

Turkish officials have claimed to be in possession of audio and video evidence that shows missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Mr Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government, has not been seen since he entered the building on 2 October.

Turkish intelligence had “documented evidence” of the murder, a source close to the investigation said. According to the BBC

However, Saudi Arabia’s interior minister has dismissed the accusations.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz said “orders to kill him are lies and baseless allegations”.

Saudi Arabia has maintained the journalist left the building, with the minister saying the kingdom was keen to discover “the whole truth”, according to the news agency.

Mr Khashoggi’s disappearance and reported death have prompted international outrage and dented business confidence in Saudi Arabia.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

