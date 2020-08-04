Turkish Club Trabzonspor eyes Omeruo

Turkish club Trabzonspor who once had Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi on their pay roll is also interested in Kenneth Omeruo to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Omeruo is expected to leave Spanish club Leganes this summer following the Cucumber Growers relegation to the Segunda Division.

The versatile defender only joined Leganes on a permanent deal from Premier League club Chelsea last summer after impressing on loan in the previous campaign.

He scored once in 23 league appearances for Leganes in the 2019/20 season.

Leganes , according to reports in Turkey , are not willing to accept less than the €5m they paid Chelsea for Omeruo.

Trabzonspor finished in second position in the Turkish Super Lig last season but won the FA Cup title.

They are looking to bring in new players to improve the squad ahead of the new campaign.