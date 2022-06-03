TVC makes u-turn, quickly deletes Twitter poll after Osinbajo toppled Tinubu

A privately-owned television station, Television Continental (TVC), tried to beat a quick retreat to delete its own polls, when it became obvious that current Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, dusted National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the opinion poll it conducted on Twitter.

The poll centred on who would carry the day, eventually at the primaries of the ruling party, in which the former Governor of Lagos state, has filed out to contest against the VP and other contestants across the country, which kicks off in Abuja on Monday.

Ahead of the event, the popular TV station owned by Tinubu apparently shocked by the result, which tipped Osinbajo as the favourite for the party’s ticket, had to delete the result of the outcome, after seeking the opinions of Nigerians on who was more favoured among all the candidates.

It was gathered that the television station, with headquarters in Lagos, on its official handle Wednesday, conducted an APC primary-themed poll asking, “Now that Atiku has emerged as PDP presidential candidate, who should APC field as its flag-bearer?”

Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past Minister of Transportation; Osinbajo; incumbent Senate President Ahmed Lawan, and Tinubu were listed, as the candidate the respondents were to choose from.

It was discovered that after 1,721 people had voted, with Osinbajo leading with 43 per cent of votes cast, followed by Tinubu with 40 per cent, Amaechi with eight per cent, and Lawan with nine per cent of the total votes cast, the tweet was deleted.

In related news, a Twitter handle “@BiggDaaddyy1” known to be a dogged follower of the Asiwaju camp, and who was simultaneously hosting a Twitter space, had to delete his poll which equally got the same negative result.

His own poll had, apparently referring to the major grouse the camp has against Osinbajo, believed to be the political godson of the former governor, asked: “Refusing Bola Tinubu APC ticket is a betrayal; YES or NO?”

Contrary to the thinking among Tinubu supporters that it amounted to betrayal for the VP to contest against the APC boss, who first appointed him a commissioner in his cabinet and reportedly recommended him for his present job, a total of 1,763 people voted; 73 voted NO and only 27% voted YES, prompting the poll to be deleted as well, for apparent reasons

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

