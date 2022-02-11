TVET veritable tool for academic, industrial linkages – Haruna

Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) has been described as a veritable instrument in linking industries, Academia and technological advancements for promotion of Research and Development (R&Ds) for the growth of the nation’s economy.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engr. Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, who was the Special Guest at the commissioning of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) R&Ds and Innovation Exhibition Hall disclosed this on Tuesday in Kaduna while presenting his paper titled: “The Role of Polytechnic Research, Development and Innovation in the socio-economic Development of Nigeria”.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer NASENI, Mrs. Obiorah- Ekwuazi Chinyere, the foundation of a knowledge-based economy is formed on a tripod comprising of technicians (Crafts men and women), Technologists and Engineers, who must work together in ensuring Nigeria’s transition from consumer based economy to a manufacturing economy.

“Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) have been recognized as instrumental toward making extraordinary contributions to industries and technological work environments.

“Developed and developing countries such as China, USA, Japan, Singapore, Germany and the Asian Tiger Clubs had attained tremendous heights in terms of industrialization resulting from consistent and substantial investments in TVET in all economic ramifications for their citizens.”

Haruna noted that NASENI, as an agency of federal government with the primary target to empower Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) through impartation of technologies, engineering principles and practices for the production of equipment that will meet international standards as well as sustenance of a flourishing local capital goods or industry, is willing to partner with NBTE and Polytechnics in the development of a pilot plant on promising R&Ds and Innovation Prototype