Twitter introduces new charges

Social media giant Twitter is likely to charge businesses a sum of USD 1,000 per month for their golden verified check mark, along with an additional $50 per month for each affiliated account. According to the reports, the charges by the Elon Musk-backed company come as a part of Twitter’s efforts to be ‘the most trusted place on the internet’.

The verification program was announced on Friday, when Twitter also said it would begin “winding down” its legacy verification program from April 1.

The gold badges launched in December to verify the legitimacy of businesses online.

Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that an individual account that is affiliated with a verified organization will continue enjoying the benefits of the verification mark. Twitter Business wrote, “We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business.”

