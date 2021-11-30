Twitter surrenders, agree to FG’s conditions

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has said that the microblogging platform, Twitter, has agreed to all the conditions presented to it by the federal government regarding its operations in Nigeria.

This follows a dialogue between the federal government’s team and Twitter in the wake of the suspension of the social media platform in Nigeria by the government over allegations of double standards, among others.

Keyamo, while appearing on a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, pointed out that the committee has made significant progress so far. He is a member of a committee, set up to review the operations of the microblogging platform since its ban in the country.

He said: “The reason why the president took that step is to recalibrate our relationship with Twitter and not to drive them away from our country.

“That recalibration, we have started it and the president graciously added me to the committee. We also set up a technical committee to interface with Twitter and come up with a lot of conditions for them to fulfill for us to lift the suspension.”