Two children, 4 others killed in Kwara road crash



Six persons including two female children reportedly lost their lives Thursday afternoon in a fatal multiple auto accident at Falokun community along Offa-Ajase road in Kwara state.

Blueprint gathered that the accident, which happened at about 2:35 pm was reportedly caused by twin factors of speed violation and wrong overtaking.

The six people who reportedly died in the crash included two males, two females and two female children.

In all, eight persons were said to be involved in the accident including three males, three females and two female children.

The injured persons were said to be a male and one female.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, who confirmed the incident said the injured persons suffered varying degrees of injury such as fracture and bruises.

He added that there was no first aid treatment administered on them.

He said the two vehicles involved in the multiple accident include a grey colour private Peugeot 406 salon car with registration number RBC 424 DW and a blue colour private Mazda 323 vehicle with registration number BWR 590 BJ.

According to the report by the Kwara state sector command of the FRSC on the road crash, the two drivers of the vehicles involved in the accident had no national drivers’ licence.

The sector commander also said items recovered from the scene of the crash included luggages, which he added had been handed over to the Police officers at Ajase Police Division.

He also said the obstruction caused by the crash had been cleared, adding that injured persons were taken to General Hospital, Offa for medical treatment and the corpses deposited at General Hospital Offa mortuary.