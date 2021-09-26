Two crushed to death, others sustain injury in Ondo

Two persons Sunday lost their lives in a crash along the popular Hospital road in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The two persons who were on motorcycle were hit by a reckless car coming from the back and they died instantly.

The motorcyclist was however lucky as he sustained injuries. The accident caused traffic hold up in the area for several hours.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver of the car was on top speed and she drove recklessly. They added that it explains why the impact was =high magnitude.

One of them said, “The woman who drove the car was reckless and on top speed. In fact, the accident occurred beside a popular undertaker shop.”

When contacted for confirmation, the Ondo state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odunlami Funmilayo, said she was yet to be briefed.