Two indigent GSS Karu students gets bursary award

A socio-cultural group, the Evergreen G6 Club, has awarded bursary to two indigent students, Samuel Joeseph and Danladi Elizabeth both SS 3 students of the Government Secondary School, Karu, a satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The bursay award of N55,000 to each of the two students covers their tuition and PTA fees for one session plus WEAC and NECO registration fees.

According to the group, the very brilliant and promising Joseph and Elizabeh were selected based on certain parameters.

The scholarship which is part of its project 2018 with the theme “Evergreen Generational Impact”, also saw the group donating 1000 (60 leaves) exercise books to all students of JSS and SS3 students respectively.

Fielding questions from journalists after the presentation, the President of the Club, Cmdr. Ebenezer Adebisi, explained that the Club’s gesture is part of its core values of giving back to the society that has done so much for them.

Just as he added that it is a ” recognition of what education has done for us.”

He said: “And because we started from this place, it is important that we give back to where we started from. That is why we came to this school. We intend to invest so much in education because of the madness in our society today. We need to bring up the future generation.”

He noted that subsequently, the Club intends to “invest more not only in this school, this is the first one; we are going to pick in all zones in the Area Councils and make sure we invest in the education of our children. Subsequently, we will take it beyond the FFCT into other states,” he added.

He urged the government to review Nigeria’s educational curriculum as according to him, there is no use turning out graduates that cannot be employed.

“We need to take the management of this system from government so that government can concentrate on providing an enabling environment for people to operate, thereby we can create employment so that we bring the idle youth from unemployment and bring them into an organized system.”

For an elated Mrs. Ehidiamen Gladys, the school principle, it was a privilege that GSS was chosen among the numerous schools in Jikwoyi.

According to her, the gesture will spur the students to do better.

She advised the students “to be good children and study their books. At the same time, to be able to make their WAEC so that they can grow and give back to the society what has been given to them.”

One of the recipient of the award, Miss Elizabeth Danladi, thanked the Club for their kind gesture.

In her words: “Am so happy and my profound gratitude goes to God Almighty for this privilege. I promise that the same way they (Evergreen club) gave me so shall I give back to the society.

“I say to my fellow students that no matter where they find themselves they should not give up because where they are does not determine their future. Even where they are right now, they still need to work hard.

The Clubs core values includes: assisting indigent and less privileged members of the society through thought empowerment programme; engaging in visits and charity donations to prisons, hospitals, public schools, less privileged and displaced persons’ homes and dwelling among others.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.