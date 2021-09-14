Two Kwara communities donate 100 hectares for NALDA Farm Estate

Despite oppositions by the Yoruba culture group, Afenifere, over President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed farm estates across the 109 senatorial districts, two communities, Agbeyangi and Eleyode communities in Kwara State have handed over 100 hectares of land to the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) to establish new integrated farm estates.

NALDA has therefore commenced the development of the new Integrated Farm Estate in Agbeyangi Community in Kwara state with a target of engaging over 2000 farmers in animal husbandry, crop farming among others.

The farm estate located on a 100 hectares of land in Agbeyangi and Eleyode Communities in East Local Government Area of Kwara State is said to be a confirmation of genuine commitment of the Federal Government to provide employment and eradicate food insecurity, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Executive Secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne while addressing residents of the community, alighted NALDA’s plan for the farm estate saying it would be one of the biggest cultivation of yam, cassava and maize farming; also, a portion of the land would be for goat , rabbit and grasscutter rearing, processing, and packaging.

“We are here to inspect and accept officially the 100 hectares of land donated by this community for NALDA’s integrated farm estate which the president mandated us to develop in all the senatorial zones to achieve food security and create Job”.

“The contractor has done a very good job in clearing the provided land and the community as well is willing and ready, to be engaged in this commendable landmark of the federal government. This also have afforded us the opportunity to educate the community that this project belongs to them.”

He said that the farm would be known for three major crops which is going to be cultivated on 80 percent of the land, including maiza, cassava,yam and in the section of the animal husbandry, he said it will be looking at producing grasscutters, rabbits and goats in large quantities and processing them for commercial purposes.

He further stated that the farm estate will also have an irrigation system that would provide farming all year round, saying the project will not take less than 2000 people, both men and women, into the farm from production to processing and packaging.

” This will empower the youth and women. The desire of the President is to ensure that our youths are engaged and attracted into agricultural business. Everything that is needed to start this farm is available.

Earlier NALDA boss and other officials visited the palace of the traditional head, the Alangua of Agbeyangi, Aliyu Baba, to brief him of the activities of NALDA and how it would benefit the members of the community.

The over 100 year old Alangua of Agbeyangi, Aliyu Baba, expressed his appreciation and promise to support the project to see that it succeed in his lifetime.

Responding on behalf of the community, Mr Mohammed Abdulkadir said the 100 hectares of land was donated to NALDA by Agbeyangi and Eleyode community to wipe away poverty, unemployment, food insufficiency, disease and insecurity from the community and other communities in kwara state.