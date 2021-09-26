Two men remanded for stealing goat

Two men who pleaded guilty to stealing a goat worth N30,000 were Friday, ordered to be remanded in a correctional facility by a Shari’a Court sitting in Kano.

Hafizu Abubakar, 27, and Muhammad Muhamad were charged by police for committing criminal conspiracy and theft

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 120 and 133 of the Kano State Sharia Law.

In his ruling, the presiding Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a Correctional centre, pending sentencing.

He then adjourned the matter until October 8, for sentence.

Arguing earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on September 16, at Layin Milo, Fagge Quarters Kano.

He said that on the same date at about 9 p.m., the defendants broke into the apartment of Malam Ado Garba, situated in Layin Milo Fagge Quarters Kano and stole a goat worth N30,000.

Wada alleged that the second defendant(Muhammad) sold the said goat to the first defendant(Abubakar) for N12,500.