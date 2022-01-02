Two teenagers drown in Ilorin river on new year eve



Two teenagers, simly identified as Damioare aged 12 and Kamaoden aged 14 have drowned in Asa River in Ilorin Kwara state capital.

The duo it was gathered had gone to the river to swim on new year eve and was drowned in the process at Laolasalashi street axis of the Asa River.

Their lifeless body were recovered from the river by the men of the Kwara state Fire service.

A statement said by the head media and publicity of the fire service Hassan Adekunle said the two victims were recovered dead from the river.

The statement reads, “The Kwara state Fire Service has again evacuated two boys namely Damilare 12 years old and Kamaldeen 14 years old from Asa River ‘Laola Salasi Street Mubo area ilorin, Today, 31st of December, 2021.

“This horrible incident happened this evening at about 16:36hrs (04:36pm), when one Alh. Eleja suddenly summoned the Brigade to the scene of occurrence.

“However, it was so unfortunate that the two victims (Kamaldeen and Damilare) were recovered dead from the river by the firemen.

“The victims are from ile-laru compound, sabo-line area ilorin. They went with their colleagues to swim at Asa-River before they were eventually drowned in the river “

He said the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their biological father Alhaji Jamiu before leaving the scene of incidence.

“Therefore, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged citizens particularly parents and teachers to keep monitoring their children’s movement especially during this holiday period in order to avoid such terrible subsequent occurrences,” the statement reads further.

