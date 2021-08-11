Two trucks crush 65-year-old man in Ebonyi

Two trucks Wednesday afternoon crushed a 65-year-old man to death in Ebonyi state.

The deceased simply identified as Papa Elijah was killed at Aforezuna junction on Tran-Saharan highway, Abakaliki.

The incident happened when two truck drivers competing for space on the ever busy highway in the state lost control.

While one of the trucks hit the deceased, the other one crushed him beyond recognition.

An eyewitness told reporters at the scene that one of the truck’s driver escaped when the incident occurred and the other stopped and reported himself to the police.

“Papa Elijah was crossing the other lane of the expressway to buy kerosene in a filing station. While the old man was crossing the road, two trucks (911) were on high speed competing for space. One of the trucks hit the man and he fell down. The other ran over him and crushed him.

“Immediately the incident happened, one of the driver escaped through the flyover and the other driver stop and reported the accident to the Police.

“Shortly, a team of Policemen came to the scene and the man’s body was evacuated with zinc because it was crushed beyond recognition. The man was identified by the clothes he was wearing ,” the eyewitness said.