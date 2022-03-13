Two wanted kidnappers arrested in Ogun 

Two members of a notorious kidnap syndicate, Jato Abu Bello, and Muhammad Suleiman have been apprehended by operatives of Ogun state police command over their roles in series of kidnap cases in recent time.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun command’s spokesperson made this know to Blueprint , Sunday, in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the duo were arrested in the early hours of Saturday, March 12, 2022, following a painstaking echnical and intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by the SP Taiwo Opadiran-led anti-kidnapping unit which led the operatives to the suspects’ hideout at rounder area of Abeokuta.

“Having located the hideout, the anti-kidnapping operatives in conjunction with men of Ilupeju and Lafenwa divisions stormed the place where two amongst the kidnappers were arrested.

“The suspects have confessed being the gang that kidnapped one Ajibola Salimot Adejoke who they traced and abducted in her house at Oke ode area, off Ayetoro road, Abeokuta on the 17th of February 2022.

“They also kidnapped one Victoria Oladoyin on the 26th of February 2022 at Aboba area of Sodeke titun Abeokuta and have also confessed to the kidnap of two siblings, Esther Kehinde and David Kehinder at Ayetoro.

“Some of the victims have identified the suspects as their abductors”, Oyeyemi added.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, who commended his men for their resilience and determination in fishing out the suspects has directed that other members of the syndicate must be hunted for and brought to book.