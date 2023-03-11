Two weeks after 2023 presidential election, Wike makes u-turn, hails Peter Obi as hero

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, is the hero of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Saturday during a press briefing, Wike said Obi’s votes deprived presidential power to the North.

He said, “Obi is my hero. If Obi did not contest, power would have gone back to the North. The whole of South-South and South-East that PDP lost if Obi did not contest PDP would have won.

“Obi is the hero. He may not have been pronounced the winner, but no problem, the law will take its course. If Obi did not run this election, power would have remained in the North. Whether he is declared winner now or not, history will be on his side, that he fought and fought well.

“If Amaechi loves the Igbos, why did he not support Obi? Instead, he supported Atiku. He did not want the power to return to the South because he lost his APC ticket.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

