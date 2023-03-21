Two years after, PHED restores electricity to Rivers’ community

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company has commissioned a rehabilitated injection substation in Kom-Kom Community, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, as part of the effort to restore power supply to the area after two years of blackout.

Kom-Kom, a community located in Oyigbo near Afam power plant LGA, Rivers State has been without electricity for two years following the vandalization of the injection substation by suspected hoodlums.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of PHED, Dr. Benson Uwheru, while commissioning the project expressed satisfaction with the success of the rehabilitation programme as he commended the PHED management for ensuring that the electric power supply is being restored to the Kom-Kom community.

Uwheru, who was represented by the PHED Regional Head Beta II, Engineer Kenneth Idemudia, noted that the electricity power re-supply programme in Kom-Kom was embarked on due to the yearning of its customers over the years.

“It is our pleasure to have this community return to our network again because we understand the yearning of our customers in this community. It is for this reason that PHED solely decided to fund this project and ensure that the electric power supply is restored to our much esteemed customers in Komkom.

“However, I must confess that it has not been an easy journey, but we were resolute about achieving this feat, and I am happy that we are all here to witness this ceremony today.

“I recall that we have had several conversations and engagements with representatives of this community before now, and we have been encouraged by their willingness and commitment to support PHED and collaborate with us to ensure that we do not go back to the era we are about to leave behind now.”

The commissioning ceremony which had in attendance the Chairman of Oyigbo, the Federal House of Representatives member representing Eleme, Tai, Oyigbo, Mr. Chisom Dike, as well as other critical stakeholders commends the PHED team over the job done just as they promised to continue to work in synergy with PHED in Oyigbo.

Speaking on behalf of the Oyigbo Council Chairman, Okechukwu Akara Nwaogu, a critical stakeholder, Chimereze Nworgu, pleaded that the relationship between the communities should be sustained for industrialisation to take place in the area.

“There can never be any form of industrialisation if there is no electricity power supply, so I am appealing that this relationship we have decided to renew should be sustained by the truth because only truth can sustain a relationship, I am happy that my people can boast of power courtesy of your efforts we say thank you.”

On his part, the Oyigbo Palace Secretary, Chief Precious Enweruka, assured of the readiness of the Oyigbo people to work with the management of PHED, especially since the importance of power cannot be over-emphasised.

“It is time to move on from the past and embrace the positives that come with the future, adding that there might have been one form of disagreement or the other between the community and the power supply company, but they are ready to work in peace and harmony with the company”, he said.

