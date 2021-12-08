Type / to choose a blockAAN decries ‘highest poverty levels’ in Sub-Saharan Africa despite ‘heavy budget’

Despite increases in budgetary allocation from 2016 to 2021 , the country has one of the highest poverty levels in sub-Saharan Africa, with a Human Development Index (HDI), Actionaid Nigeria.

According to AAN, the figure is slightly above the average for the sub region; an indication of certain level of disconnect with the needs and aspirations of the populace..

The Country Director, Ene Obi at the ongoing Technical roundtable on 2022 FGN proposed budget held in Abuja said the 2021 budget maintained an increasing trend from N6.06 trillion in 2016 to N7,441 trillion in 2017 to N9,12 trillion in 2018,N8.916 trillion in 2019 and N10.8trillion in 2020.

She said the 2021 Appropriation bill proposed a total expenditure of N13,082,420,568,233 that is 65.89percent than the projected revenue of the N7,886,412,575,941 thus creating a deficit of N5,196,007,992,292.

She explained that in November 2021, the federal government approved the Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) with an estimated investment of N348.7trillion.

She said the focus of the Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025 is to include the elimination of poverty and ensuring economic stability ,development, and good governance.

She said to actualize the goals of the plan , AAN believes investment in critical sectors would play a role in driving the development plan.

In her goodwill message , the Deputy Director Statistics, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Head Cooperate Planning and Statistical Coordination Department, Mrs Martina Jummai Saleh said that data is essential for planning and policy formulation .

She said NBS will continue to engage respondents on different surveys especially with the impact of COVID -19 and how people coped afterwards.

She lamented that there are poor responses from responders as some of them no longer believe in them while carrying out their duty adding that NBS still don’t have that support in data collection.

She called on the need for the general public to be enlightened on the essence of data collection.

