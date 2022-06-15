Tyson Fury makes dramatic u-turn after retirement

Tyson Fury has completed a dramatic U-turn over his boxing future and confirmed he is ‘100 percent going to fight again’, if the price is right.

Fury made the decision to hang up his gloves after knocking out Dillian Whyte in front of a packed Wembley crowd in April.

Many were dubious about the credibility of his claim and they have been proven correct, with the Gypsy King already talking up a return to action.

Fury is in negotiations to fight the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in December for the undisputed world heavyweight title.

The Middle East Kingdom is poised to invest even more extravagantly in the Gypsy King’s return from brief retirement for a spectacular which they regard as ‘the next Rumble In The Jungle.’

Joshua is set to face Usyk in their highly-anticipated rematch on August 20. Usyk beat AJ to claim his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts.

