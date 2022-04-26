Tyson Fury rated as biggest boxing star after bashing Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury is the biggest draw in boxing following his spectacular stoppage of Dillian Whyte.

The Gypsy King retained his WBC heavyweight title last Saturday with a stunning sixth-round KO victory in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium.

A record 94,000 fans packed the home of English football for the Gyspy King’s homecoming – which promoter Frank Warren believes highlights his superstar appeal.

When asked if he’d rank Fury as the No1 draw in the sport, Warren told iFL TV: “Yeah, I would do.

“Canelo is amazing and he’s got that fanatic Mexican following. But then Tyson’s got a fanatic British following, as we saw on Saturday night, and American.

“There’s that old adage: ‘There is heavyweight boxing and then there is boxing.’

“And that’s really how it’s always been over the years. And Tyson is the man at the moment. That performance on Saturday and the event was a fantastic tribute to him.

“Canelo is a great fighter. He’s a great fighter, there is no doubt about it. We done most of his fights on BoxNation.

“He’s still there and he’s still in big fights. It’ll be interesting to see how he does now having his last few fights on DAZN.

“Is he going to carry on doing that? I don’t know what he’s going to do.

